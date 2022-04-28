The way this little girl goes down a slide sums up everyone’s week. Watch

As children, going to the park is quite a fond memory that many people carry with themselves even as they grow up. These were the times that one could swing as high as they wanted to or go down different kinds of slides. But as children typically do, this video that has gone all kinds of viral on Instagram, shows the hilarious and unusual way in which a little girl comes down a slide.

The video opens to show the girl on top of the slide, waiting to come down as her mother records this video. Shared on her Instagram page where she go goes by her name, Caitlin Hespe, this mom definitely captured a hilariously adorable moment in this video of her daughter. The text insert in this video reads, “How did your week go?”

The little girl flops upside down while coming down the slide and lands headfirst on the ground. Though it was quite concerning for some netizens, one soon understands that the girl was totally unharmed. “Nice, I did it,” says the girl as she comes down the slide and people on the Internet found this entirely hilarious and relatable.

Watch the viral video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on April 9 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop relating hard to this little girl who shows us the true meaning of optimism. It has also received more than 10.9 million views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Oh she is going to be a winner in life!” “It's been a ride,” reads another comment. Many others took to the comment section in order to tag their friends and share cute emojis.

