Therapy horse calmly rests head on patient’s chest, he get emotional. Watch

Therapy animals often provide the much-needed companionship to patients. There are also wonderful moments shared online that show people bonding with the therapy animals. One such video was recently posted on Twitter and it shows how a horse helped a man.

“Patient is moved to tears when this therapy horse named Paçoca calmly rests its head on patient's chest. The equinine therapy center in Brazil stated that had they never seen any of their horses act like this with their patients,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The wonderful clip opens to show a patient on a bed and the horse gently resting its head. It is the emotional reaction of the patient which may leave you teary-eyed too.

The video was shared two days ago and since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 68,000 likes. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“I think animals have more compassion, insight and empathy than a good percentage of humans will EVER possess,” posted a Twitter user. “Raised horses for years. (Really my mom’s thing). I have no doubt they know your feelings & what’s going on inside you better than you do. Most compassionate animals I’ve ever known,” commented another. “Animals are intuitive and know more than we give them credit for. This brings tears to my eyes. What a touching moment,” expressed a third. “Amazing animals,” wrote a fourth.

