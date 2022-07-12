There are ‘Bs’ hidden among the ‘Ds’ in this brain teaser. Can you find them all?

“Interesting” and “Intriguing” are probably the two words that you will be inclined to say about this brain teaser that challenges people to find some alphabets hidden among the sea of others. This is a puzzle that is shared with the claim that only “very patient” people can solve it. Are you among them?

The puzzle isn’t new and was shared back in 2017 on the official website of Playbuzz, a quiz app. On the website, the brain teaser is shared with a simple question. “Only very patient people can find all the Bs. Can you?” it reads.

The puzzle is tough for some because the alphabets “B” and “D” are both written in small case. When placed together, they may look same at the first glance – or even a second one. Hence, the puzzle requires patience and keen observation.

Take a look at the image to see how quickly you can spot all the “B’s” in the group of “D’s” in this optical illusion:

Can you find the “Bs” hidden among the “Ds” in this brain teaser? (Playbuzz)

Did you manage to solve the puzzle? Were you able to spot all the “Bs”? In case you are still scratching your head, allow us to help. There are four “B” hidden in the image among the “Ds.”

