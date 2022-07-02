There are five lemons hidden in this picture. How quickly can you find them all?

Pictures that challenge people to find objects hidden in plain sight are often fun to solve. There are also several seek-and-find posts on the Internet that keep people entertained. There is now a new inclusion to that list. And, it is a cartoon picture that shows five lemons hidden in plain sight.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Illustrator Gergely Dudás, who also goes by Dudolf, created the puzzle and shared it on his personal Instagram page. “Can You find FIVE LEMONS?” he wrote while posting the wonderful image. The cartoon sketch shows several baby chickens. However, amid those, five are not birds but lemons.

Take a look at the post to see how quickly you can spot them all. The post also shows the artist drawing the picture.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post has prompted people to share various comments. While some shared how they spotted all the lemons, a few wrote that the puzzle turned out to be a real headscratcher for them. “Done,” wrote an Instagram user. “I found them,” shared another. “Wow! This was a sweet, sticky one!!,” expressed a third. “This is the first time in a long while that I found all objects requested without getting a bigger picture on the website. ..,” posted a fourth. “It’s hard,” expressed a fifth.

The artist also shared the answer on his website. So, if you are still trying to spot the lemons, then this image may help. In the picture, the hidden fruits are highlighted.

The image shows the answer to the puzzle. (thedudolf.blogspot.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is not the only hidden object post by the artist. In fact, his Instagram page is filled with various posts that challenge people to find objects hidden in plain sight. Besides, he also shares random cartoon sketches that amuse people.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON