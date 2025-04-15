'There are no hospitals’: Villagers here rely on airlifted groceries, community support to live

In the quiet, snow-covered village of Port Alsworth, Alaska, 27-year-old Salina Alsworth lives a life far removed from the conveniences of modern cities. With just 180 residents and no shops, bars, or restaurants, her community depends heavily on airlifted supplies from the nearest city, Anchorage—located 200 miles away, reported the New York Post. She said the village has a basic clinic, but childbirth or surgery requires a flight out.(Representational Image/AI-generated )

Salina has spent her entire life in this remote corner of the world, continuing the legacy of her great-grandparents, Babe and Mary Alsworth, who moved to the village in the 1940s under the US government's homesteading program. To earn their land, they had to prove they could live off it independently.

Today, the challenges of living so remotely are very much present. Groceries arrive by plane just once every two months, and weather plays a major role in determining when aircraft can fly in.

“Snow and fog are a big factor, there are no hospitals here,” Salina explained. “We have a small clinic which does basic stuff but if you have a baby or need surgery you have to get there by airplane.”

The village’s only retail outlet is a gift shop at Lake Clark Resort, where Salina works as a manager. The nearest alternatives are in Anchorage, accessible only by flight—and not always reliably, given the harsh Alaskan winters.

“Winter is a very challenging time, with us being so remote and everything coming from aircraft, snowstorms, and fog are a real issue for us,” she said. “When there are certain weather conditions, only certain types of aircraft can fly – you can go up to a week without planes getting here.”

Her husband, Jared Richardson, 25, a former tourist and fishing guide from Detroit, Michigan, moved to Port Alsworth in 2022 after the couple met at the local resort. Despite the adjustment from city life, he has embraced their new lifestyle.

“Jared and I are now a few years into marriage, and it is great,” Salina said. “It was definitely a challenge at first, but it grew us in a great way. He has been living in the village since 2022. It has been fun sharing our village life with him.”

The couple now use four-wheelers instead of cars to get around. “Being remote wasn’t totally new to him, but driving around in his truck is not something he can do around here – instead, we go around on four-wheelers,” she added.

Supplies flown in just six times a year

With no convenience stores in sight, even casual visits to friends require some planning. “There isn’t a convenience store, so when you go to your buddies house, and you want some beers or food, you have to raid your own pantry.”

To prepare for the harsh winters, Salina stocks up in October and aims to stretch supplies until May. “We get food deliveries once every two months. I try to buy everything I need for the winter in October, when the season is over, and make that last until May,” she said.

They also make use of local resources: “In July, we will replenish our freezer with fresh-caught salmon. September is Moose season, we get Moose every two years in our family.”

Though she sometimes travels to the mainland, Salina prefers to stay close to home. “I have been going to the mainland once a month this year for various different reasons. But usually it is every four to six months, depending on what is going on.”

Despite the isolation and logistical challenges, Salina has no desire to leave. Her love for the community runs deep.

“This is somewhere I always thought I would live, I just can’t think of living anywhere else,” she said. “Whenever there is an emergency, or if someone goes through something, we are always on hand to help each other out. Anytime someone goes to the city, they will reach out asking if anyone needs anything. We are always looking out for each other.”