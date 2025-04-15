Viral video: Panda cub throws tantrum to avoid bath, internet can’t handle the cuteness

There’s something about pandas that makes everyone’s heart melt — their fluffiness, their clumsy moves, and above all, their child-like innocence. A video going viral on social media proves this once again, reminding the world why pandas are universally adored. The clip, shared by the X (formerly Twitter) handle Nature is Amazing, features a panda cub putting up quite a show — all in the name of avoiding bath time. However, HT.com cannot independently verify the location or date of the video. A viral video showed a panda cub throwing tantrums to avoid bath time.(X/@AMAZlNGNATURE)

(Also read: Giant panda chases and pounces on China zoo keeper as visitors scream for help. Video)

The footage shows a woman zookeeper attempting to take the little panda for a bath, but the cub has other ideas. It throws a mini tantrum, wiggling and resisting with all its might, trying to make a grand escape. The caption perfectly sums it up: “Panda cub tries to escape from being taken to the bath.”

Watch the adorable clip here:

Cuteness that captured the internet

Since being posted, the video has racked up over 792k views, and users cannot stop gushing over the panda’s fluffy rebellion.

The comments section is overflowing with love. One user humorously commented, “That panda is me avoiding Monday mornings.” Another chimed in with, “Give that little one an Oscar for best acting” Someone else wrote, “I’ve never related to an animal more. Baths are overrated!” A few users even went poetic, with one saying, “Fluff + Attitude = Panda Power.”

(Also read: ‘Off-the-charts adorable’: Giant panda cub plays with its mama, video goes viral)

Another viewer said, “This is exactly how my dog acts before bath time. Looks like all creatures hate getting clean!” Some were just in awe, stating things like, “Too cute to handle,” and “My heart just exploded!” A user joked, “Imagine being so fluffy and still managing to throw a tantrum this stylishly.” Another commented, “This panda just made my whole week better.”

Another user hilariously said, “Imagine being this cute and still refusing hygiene – iconic behaviour!”