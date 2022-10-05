There is a hamster in this video. Can you spot it before the viral clip ends?

Pet parents often love to show the world all the amazing antics of their pet babies. Just like this human who has an Instagram page dedicated to their pet hamsters. The page is filled with numerous videos documenting the different adventures of the cute creatures. One such video is creating buzz and leaving people entertained. The video shows a hamster resting in its enclosure. However, the trick is to spot the animal before the video ends to reveal its location.

The video is creating a buzz after being re-shared by an Instagram page dedicated to cute and funny animal content. “Save me a spot Wilbur,” they wrote while sharing the video. The video opens to show a huge enclosure designed for the hamster. At first, it seems like a glass box filled with nothing but sand. However, as the video zooms in, one gets to see Wilbur in its resting box.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1.2 million views and gone viral. The video has also received tons of comments from people. “Oh. How adorable,” posted an Instagram user. “He’s living like a King,” expressed another. “Stop. That’s so cute,” commented a third. “I love this so much,” shared a fourth. “Secret chamber,” wrote a fifth.