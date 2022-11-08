There’s an alphabet hidden in this brain teaser. How quickly can you spot it?

Brain teasers have always been super popular, and a lot of us love playing them as we get an ‘a-ha’ moment when we are able to solve them without looking at hints or answers. And if you’re looking for one right away, scroll down to test both your brain and eyes.

“Do tell through comments,” tweeted Vivek Bindra while sharing the fun brain teaser. The brain teaser challenges people to find a hidden alphabet in this vast sea of alphabet ‘H’. Are you ready to take on this brain teaser challenge?

Take a look at the brain teaser tweeted by Vivek Bindra below:

The tweet was shared on November 7 and has since raked up more than 1,270 likes, over 150 retweets and several comments.

“Hidden Alphabet is N,” commented a Twitter user. “N is the other alphabet letter in the question,” posted another. “5th line 8 no,” wrote a third. “If I rotate the picture 90 degree I found Two more alphabet I and Z..,” remarked a fourth. Did you find the alphabet N in this brain teaser all by yourself?

Earlier, a brain teaser challenging people to find ‘9s’ hidden among ‘8s’ in plain sight gained much traction and kept netizens hooked for quite some time.

