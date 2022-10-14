These animals in this video recently made headlines in India. Can you name them?

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan’s Twitter feed is filled with interesting posts related to wildlife. Besides creating awareness about the wild animals, he also shares about his work as a forest officer. His posts often also leave people amazed and amused. Just like his recent share where he posted a video showing two animals and asked netizens to identify them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Do you know what animal are these. And why they are in news recently,” he tweeted while sharing the video. The wonderful clip shows a person holding the animals in their hands.

Take a look at the video to see if you can identify them:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Did you identify the animals? If not, this post by IAS officer Supriya Sahu will help you. Taking to Twitter two days ago, she posted a few images and a video of the creature called Slender loris. "Congratulations Tamil Nadu. India's first 'Slender loris' Sanctuary gets Notified covering 11,806 hectares in Karur and Dindigul Districts. Great news for conservation of these shy and enigmatic mammals. Well done Team #TNForest we are truly unstoppable. #Slenderloris Pic- S Natarajan,” she tweeted.