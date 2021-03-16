These pet BFFs being all adorable may remind you of your bestie

Love, a whole lot of care and a little bit of naughtiness- These are some of things one can observe between two people who are best friends. Now, a video is here to shows you that these qualities infused with some silliness is equally true for many pets. From getting jealous to cuddling with them, these pet besties are bound to make your heart melt.

The video, which is a montage of several short clips, features pets from different species having adorable moments with their BFFs.

The clip starts with the shot of a black-furred doggo and its little bestie. The clip will make you say aww involuntarily. The video goes on to show several other animals like two doggos wearing matching scarves and a little bird singing to its doggo friend while the pooch finishes off its food.

We won’t give out much so take a look at the cute video:

Did these adorable animals make you call your bestie too?

