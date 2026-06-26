'They asked me to resign after hiring owner’s son': Employee calls out nepotism at company

A Reddit post about a young employee losing their job shortly after relocating to Bengaluru has opened up discussions on workplace fairness and how small company structures can sometimes blur professional boundaries. Job insecurity after owner’s son joins company. (Representative Image)

The user shared their experience of joining a new company after months of unemployment, only to be asked to resign within weeks. What makes the situation more difficult is that they had moved cities on their own expense, hoping for a fresh start and stability in their career.

According to the post, the employee felt things changed after the owner’s son joined the organisation and began handling responsibilities similar to theirs. The situation soon led to uncertainty about their own role in the company.

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The post was shared on Reddit. The caption read, “Terminated from job due to nepotism. Don’t know what to do. I recently got job at a company. I relocated from my hometown to Bengaluru on my own expenses. After joining, I realised that it is a local family run company. The owner’s son joined the company around two weeks back and I saw that he was taking care of almost the same responsibilities as mine. Today I was asked to put in my papers. I have no idea what to do. I found this job after months of unemployment and now this.”

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