‘Darta kaun hai?’: Indian man's grandfather goes skydiving in Australia, internet loves his fearless spirit
An Indian man took his grandfather skydiving from 18,000 feet in Australia, and his fearless reaction won hearts online.
An Indian man has won hearts online after sharing a video of his grandfather going skydiving in Australia. The man, identified as Ankit, posted the clip in which he is seen taking his grandfather for the adventure sport from a height of 18,000 feet.
(Also read: 'Fit to fly': 73-year-old woman goes skydiving after surprise from daughter)
According to Ankit, this was not the first time his grandfather had tried skydiving. He revealed that his grandfather had earlier completed a jump from 15,000 feet, while this time, they decided to take the experience a step higher in Australia.
In the video, Ankit is heard saying in Hindi, "So bhai, abhi hum apne babaji ko lekar aaye hain skydiving karwane ke liye Australia ke andar. Pichli baar bhai 15,000 feet se karwayi thi, abki baar bhai 18,000 feet se karwa rahe hain, woh bhi Australia ke andar." This translates to, "So, we have brought our grandfather for skydiving in Australia. Last time, he did it from 15,000 feet, and this time, we are making him do it from 18,000 feet, that too in Australia."
Fearless reply wins attention
Before the jump, Ankit asks him, "Baba darta to nahin?" which means, "Grandfather, are you not scared?" His grandfather replies with full confidence, "Darta kaun hai main?" which translates to, "Who is scared? Me?"
The moment quickly became the highlight of the video, with many social media users praising the grandfather for his fearless attitude and cheerful spirit. During the skydive, he is heard shouting, "Jai Hind! Jai Bharat! Jai Haryana!" His excitement and energy added to the charm of the clip.
(Also read: Indian woman, 70, skydives from 13,000 feet in Dubai: 'I'm ready to go to space)
The video was shared with the caption, "Dada ji skydiving, 18,000 feet in Australia."
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
The clip has attracted several reactions from social media users, many of whom were impressed by the grandfather’s courage. One user wrote, "This is the kind of confidence I want in life." Another said, "Dada ji has more courage than most youngsters." A third commented, "The way he said Jai Hind during the jump gave me goosebumps." Someone else added, "Age is truly just a number when the heart is this young." A fifth user wrote, "This is so wholesome. What a beautiful memory for the family."
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More