‘They were wonderful’: UK neighbour, friend mourn Rajasthan doctor and family killed in Air India crash

The neighbours and friends of a Rajasthan doctor and his family, who were killed in the devastating Air India crash in Ahmedabad last week, have spoken out about the tragedy. Dr Pratik Joshi, a radiologist at Royal Derby Hospital, his wife and three children died after their flight to London crashed shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. While on the plane, Pratik Joshi took a selfie of the family in which all five of them are seen smiling. (X/@volcaholic1)

Talking to the BBC, Neil Ryan, the 42-year-old neighbour of the family, said their death was "absolutely devastating" to the community. "The family were really unassuming, genuine kind people, honestly. It's heartbreaking," he added.

Ryan revealed that the family lived next door to him for a couple of years before Prateek Joshi's wife, Dr Kaumi Vyas, a pathologist and their three children - Miraya, Pradyut and Nakul - moved back to India.

"When they left, he came round - we always spoke to each other - he came round with a big bag of goodies, there was a bottle of gin, there was cakes, tea, all sorts. They were wonderful," he said.

‘I will never forget him’

Dr Joshi was excited for his family's return to the UK and was looking forward to the next chapter of their life, Mario Dimitrio Donadio, a radiologist who worked with Dr Joshi, told BBC.

On a work dinner a few weeks ago Dr Joshi shared his excited for finally reuniting with his family. "He said "Now my wife and kids will be coming here. Not long before they are here. That was the last dinner we had together. I will never forget him," he said.

"He was always very jolly, he was a sunny character, always bright and sparkling. The world is at loss, to lose people like him," Dr Donadio said.

Air India's flight AI171 from Ahmedabad and London Gatwick took off on Thursday afternoon but crashed minutes later, killing 241 out of the 242 people aboard including passengers and crew. Just one passenger survived the horrifying disaster.