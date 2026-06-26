This $4.7 trillion tech company doesn’t offer free snacks to employees — and workers aren’t complaining

Several big tech companies are known for offering free meals and snacks to employees. Google is famous for its lavish spread that employees can avail free of cost. Meta has expansive on-site cafeterias at its larger campuses, while those who work from smaller offices get meal delivery credits. In fact, the Facebook parent company recently spoke about increasing its snack budget to lift employee morale.

An image showing the Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While the perk of free meals is often seen as a way to attract and retain talent, it also serves a practical purpose — encouraging employees to spend more time on campus. Companies also use such benefits to improve employee satisfaction.

However, this is one big tech company that does not offer free food to its employees — and it’s valued at a staggering $4.7 trillion dollars.

No free lunches

Gergely Orosz, author of the technology newsletter The Pragmatic Engineer, recently visited the headquarters of Nvidia and was surprised to see employees paying for snacks.

“Snacks and coffee are not free: you have to pay for them. This would be unusual at Big Tech, but no big deal for devs here,” he wrote in an X post.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Nvidia is a US-based technology company that designs graphics processing units (GPUs), AI chips and computing platforms, with its headquarters in Santa Clara, California. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nvidia is a US-based technology company that designs graphics processing units (GPUs), AI chips and computing platforms, with its headquarters in Santa Clara, California. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Founded in 1993 by Jensen Huang, Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, the company has become a major player in artificial intelligence, with a market capitalisation of around $4.7 trillion as of June 2026.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Despite being a leading player in the market, Nvidia does not believe in providing free food to its staff, and they do not seem to mind it either.

“We use this thing called salary to buy stuff we actually need,” a techie told Orosz.

High salaries at Nvidia

What Nvidia doesn’t give in terms of free food, it more than makes up for with high salaries. Nvidia salaries are among the highest in the global tech industry, and have only increased due to the AI boom.

In fact, CEO Jensen Huang recently said he wants to pay his employees as much as possible.

“I think people should be paid as much as possible,” he was quoted as saying earlier this month, according to Fortune magazine.“I pay my employees as much as I can … That’s what I do, doesn’t make this right."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: Watch: Nvidia's Jensen Huang dances with employees at company event, internet calls him 'Legendary CEO')