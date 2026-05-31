Watch: Nvidia's Jensen Huang dances with employees at company event, internet calls him 'Legendary CEO'
The video shows Jensen Huang joining colleagues on stage at Nvidia’s “Constellation All-Employee Celebration” event.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has gone viral after a video showed him dancing on stage during an all-employee celebration event in Taipei, Taiwan. The clip, shared widely on social media, shows the Taiwan-born chief executive joining colleagues on stage at Nvidia’s “Constellation All-Employee Celebration” event. Huang appeared relaxed as he danced and interacted with employees, drawing attention from users online who are more accustomed to seeing him discuss artificial intelligence, chips and technology strategy.
Sharing the video on X, user @btcoindown wrote, “I never expected Jensen Huang to have such an adorable side, actually pouting his lips while dancing. This dance is so relaxed and natural, it feels like he could have a dance-off with Trump.”
Watch the video below:
How did social media react?
The video has triggered various reactions.
One user wrote, “Dancing is always the best non-verbal icebreaker. Huang seems to be high in both IQ and EQ. Nvidia employees are lucky to have a grounded boss in the most competitive sector.”
“Legendary CEO!! He actually stole the show,” commented another.
“It’s always interesting seeing leaders in moments like this… it reminds you they’re not just names on headlines or earnings reports, but real people who can genuinely relax and enjoy time with their teams,” wrote a third user.
“Jensen Huang out here dropping the CEO title and hitting the dance floor like it’s 1999! This is peak leadership energy building a $3T+ empire by day, and vibing with the team like one of the crew by night. NVIDIA culture hits different,” said one user.
(Also Read: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang offers to pay for night market queue. Viral video)
The video comes days after another clip showed Huang at a crowded night market, where he jokingly offered to pay for everyone’s grilled corn so he could move to the front of a long queue. The video showed the Nvidia CEO casually interacting with vendors and visitors while exploring Taipei’s street food scene.
Huang has also been spotted at popular night markets across the city, including Raohe Night Market, where videos shared online showed him sampling local food, greeting fans and walking through packed lanes, drawing crowds wherever he went.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More