Watch: Nvidia's Jensen Huang dances with employees at company event, internet calls him 'Legendary CEO'

Sharing the video on X, user @btcoindown wrote, “I never expected Jensen Huang to have such an adorable side, actually pouting his lips while dancing. This dance is so relaxed and natural, it feels like he could have a dance-off with Trump.”

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has gone viral after a video showed him dancing on stage during an all-employee celebration event in Taipei, Taiwan. The clip, shared widely on social media , shows the Taiwan-born chief executive joining colleagues on stage at Nvidia’s “Constellation All-Employee Celebration” event. Huang appeared relaxed as he danced and interacted with employees, drawing attention from users online who are more accustomed to seeing him discuss artificial intelligence, chips and technology strategy.

How did social media react? The video has triggered various reactions.

One user wrote, “Dancing is always the best non-verbal icebreaker. Huang seems to be high in both IQ and EQ. Nvidia employees are lucky to have a grounded boss in the most competitive sector.”

“Legendary CEO!! He actually stole the show,” commented another.

“It’s always interesting seeing leaders in moments like this… it reminds you they’re not just names on headlines or earnings reports, but real people who can genuinely relax and enjoy time with their teams,” wrote a third user.

“Jensen Huang out here dropping the CEO title and hitting the dance floor like it’s 1999! This is peak leadership energy building a $3T+ empire by day, and vibing with the team like one of the crew by night. NVIDIA culture hits different,” said one user.

(Also Read: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang offers to pay for night market queue. Viral video)

The video comes days after another clip showed Huang at a crowded night market, where he jokingly offered to pay for everyone’s grilled corn so he could move to the front of a long queue. The video showed the Nvidia CEO casually interacting with vendors and visitors while exploring Taipei’s street food scene.

Huang has also been spotted at popular night markets across the city, including Raohe Night Market, where videos shared online showed him sampling local food, greeting fans and walking through packed lanes, drawing crowds wherever he went.