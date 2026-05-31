This Amazon techie spends just 35,000 a month in Bengaluru — here's how

A software development engineer at Amazon has broken down his expenses to reveal how ₹35,000 can fund a ‘decent lifestyle’ in a city like Bengaluru. Prem Raj, an SDE-1 at Amazon, shared an Instagram video where he went through all his expenses, including the major ones like rent.

Prem Raj works as a software engineer at Amazon in Bengaluru

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“Here’s how much I spend as a software engineer working 9-to-5 at Amazon in Bengaluru,” he said.

Rent and other expenses

Prem Raj’s biggest expense is the rent he pays every month. The Amazon techie lives in a 2BHK apartment in Marathalli, for which his share comes to ₹15,000 per month.

As people in the comments section questioned the low rent, he explained that he shares the space with a flatmate. Since the cost for renting the entire apartment is ₹30,000, his share comes to ₹15,000.

(Also read: ₹3.6 lakh monthly expenses, says he still saved ₹80,000">Bengaluru man shares ₹3.6 lakh monthly expenses, says he still saved ₹80,000)

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{{^usCountry}} Next, he has a cook for charges ₹3,000 per month. The Bengaluru-based techie said that his petrol costs for his motorcycle add up to another ₹2,000 per month. Staying fit, eating right {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Next, he has a cook for charges ₹3,000 per month. The Bengaluru-based techie said that his petrol costs for his motorcycle add up to another ₹2,000 per month. Staying fit, eating right {{/usCountry}}

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Staying fit and eating right forms another big expense for Prem Raj, who has earlier worked at companies like Microsoft and Oracle.

“To remain fit, I do gym regularly. Gym subscription and protein supplements cost me around ₹2,000 per month,” he said. He added that eating chicken to meet his protein goals adds another ₹3,000 to his monthly budget.

The Amazon techie spends around ₹3,000 per month on groceries and household items. He explained that his cook is “mostly unavailable” on the weekends, so ordering in costs him roughly ₹2,000 every month.

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A modest ₹2,000 goes towards internet bills, electricity, and subscriptions. He also pays another ₹1,000 as rental for appliances like washing machine and refrigerator.

After setting aside another ₹2,000 for occasional shopping, Prem Raj’s monthly expenditure comes to ₹35,000.

Internet reacts

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Internet users were pleasantly surprised to see how a high-earning techie was living a relatively affordable lifestyle.

“Most realistic expenditure and is not people’s salary for a month,” wrote one person in the comments section of the video, which has garnered over half a million views in just one day.

“One of the most realistic expenses video I have ever seen,” another viewer agreed.

“Finally an expenses reel that doesn't look like someone's dream salary. Thank you for your honesty,” an Instagram user commented.

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