This aviary in Karnataka’s Mysuru holds world record for housing most bird species. Watch

Shuka Vana, located in Karnataka’s Mysuru, holds the world record for housing most bird species in an aviary. A video shared on Facebook by Guinness World Records (GWR), shows the incredible world of the sanctuary. There is a possibility that the clip will leave you amazed.

“This sanctuary holds the record for most bird species in an aviary, with over 468 at SGS Birds - Shuka Vana in Mysuru, India,” GWR wrote while sharing the video. While replying to their own post on Facebook, they also shared details about the place.

“Dr Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji feels strongly about animal welfare and conservation, so he created Shukavana to preserve endangered species of birds. The record was confirmed in 2017. Attached to the aviary is a large hospital, where Dr Swamiji and his team of volunteers treat injured, sick and abandoned birds,” they added.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted about 22 hours ago, the video has gathered more than 3.3 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. The post also prompted people to share various appreciative comments.

“Lots of world records we see, but most of them are performed for getting popularity. This one is special. Real satisfaction is here,” shared a Facebook user. “Such beautiful birds. Wish I could spend a good amount of time amongst these beautiful creatures,” expressed another. “This is absolutely magical,” commented a third.

What do you think of the video shared by Guinness World Records?