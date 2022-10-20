This Canadian couple adopted a dog from India. Watch its wholesome journey

Time and again, we have heard people saying adopt, don't shop for pets. While many people do follow this, a couple from Canada has taken pet adoption to a new level after fostering a dog from India. In a video uploaded by Instagram user @havillahheger you can see their journey of adopting a dog. At the beginning of the video, you can see the couple driving to the airport to pick up the rescue dog from India. At the airport, the dog arrives safely. Once they receive the dog, they take it back home and try to make him comfortable in the new environment. In the clip, both of them can be seen playing with their pet and trying to make him comfortable in the new environment. Once the dog is relaxed, he comes out of his cage and starts to interact with his new parents.

Take a look at the journey of the dog being adopted from India here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed more than 5 lakh times. It also has 73,000 likes and several comments. One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "I love your hearts. You are in a bathroom on your knees, putting in the time to allow him to get comfortable with your presence. I mean brb I'm going to cry tears of joy." Another person said, "In tears. I am from India and see so many dogs suffer on roads on a daily basis. I am glad you are fostering him, and he is experiencing that life that many indie dogs never see. Thank you." Someone even said, "I really had tears looking at this video. So so so proud. I personally don't know you both but love to both of you. Hope one day I would be able to do this."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}