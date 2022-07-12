This cat is a 'food critic.' Watch video to find out what makes Twitter think so

If you are familiar with the Twitter handle named Cats With Jobs, then you probably get to have a good laugh every day. This handle makes sure to post some of the funniest cat videos on the Internet or reshare them for their followers to enjoy. Recently, they have shared a video of a cat who has been dubbed as a ‘food critic’ by them. Now, it might be a good question for one to ask how can a cat possibly be a ‘food critic?’ Especially considering the fact that they can barely even have most of the foods that one would need to have to be a critic of it.

But why not? Because cats and their typically feline behaviours will ensure that they get to critique whatever they wish to! This particular cat video which is very brief has already received way too many views and gone all kinds of viral. It shows how the cat is being offered a little treat for it to get a taste of. But this simply does not bode well with the little fur baby who decides to violently smack it and get it out of its sight.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Twitter on July 11, the video has gotten more than 7.2 million views.

One comment reads, "Just like my cat for real." "The way s/he double-clutches to make it a good hard swat!" another user points out. A third reply says, "Get that out of my face!"