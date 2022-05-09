This cat mom misses her kitty while at a music festival, video calls it. Watch

For people who have pets, or are familiar with pet parents, it is quite obvious that it becomes difficult to spend even a moment apart from your cute little fur babies. For every moment that a human spends away from their pet, they want to see their happy faces more and more. Such is the case in this one Instagram video that has been shared recently and gone all kinds of viral, for all the right reasons.

The video opens to show how a woman named Tiffany Chater is at a music festival of some sort. “When you miss your cat when you're at the festival,” reads the text insert that comes along with the video and helps people understand what exactly is happening in it. The woman can be seen tearing up in the sweetest way as she looks at her pet cat on video call.

This adorable video of the sweet bonding shared between the human and her pet cat has been shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Every second away (even at a festival) we miss our fur babies.” And there is a good chance that you will relate to it quite hard if you are a pet parent or have seen something similar happen.

We won't give away more than this, so take a look at what happens by the end of the video:

The video has been posted on Instagram on April 22 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop relating to this adorable video. It has also received more than 1.2 million views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Legit me at 4AM at the after party. Be getting in my feels look at my pups' photos.” “Haha thank you for the feature. I love my kitty so much,” reads a comment from the woman in the video. A third comment relates, “My rabbit - sweetest little ball of fur ever.”

What are your thoughts on this video?