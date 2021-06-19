Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This cat’s ‘strange’ way of drinking water leaves people chuckling. Watch viral video

The video shows a cat named Kylo. It is a “4-year-old tuxedo ragdoll cat who is going with the flow.”
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 02:42 PM IST
The image shows Kylo, the cat that drinks water in a 'strange' way.(Instagram/@iamkylo_)

The Internet is filled with videos of derpy cats. Those are the clips that most people absolutely love to watch. However, there are also those clips which show how some felines surpass the regular derpiness level prompting many to wonder, “Is that cat broken?”. This video, shared by Instagram shows a cat that fits in that category perfectly – and that too in the funniest way possible.

Originally shared on the cat named Kylo’s personal Instagram handle, the video went crazy viral after being shared by the photo-and-video-sharing platform.

In the caption, Instagram shared that Kylo is a “4-year-old tuxedo ragdoll cat who is going with the flow.” The post is complete with a quote from the fluffy feline’s human.

“‘He always insists on drinking from the kitchen tap. He’ll meow at us until we turn it on then proceed to shove his head under the water,’ says Kylo’s human Sarah. ‘A lot of people think he has bad vision, but he’s perfectly healthy. Just strange’,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the video that has gathered more than 8.8 million views, since being shared:

The video prompted many to share heart emoticons. There were also some who expressed their love for the derpy and cute cat.

“Beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “So cute,” shared another. “How adorable,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video of the cat named Kylo?

