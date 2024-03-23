Home / Trending / This country can fine you a whopping 2 lacs for picking rocks from its beach

ByVrinda Jain
Mar 23, 2024 10:52 AM IST

If you pick sand, stones, and rocks from Lanzarote and Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands, you could face a hefty fine.

Several tourists habitually pick small things from the places they visit as souvenirs, for instance, taking rocks from a beach. However, if you pick sand, stones, and rocks from Lanzarote and Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands, you could face a hefty fine. Yes, you read that right.

Lanzarote and Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands will fine you for picking pebbles. (Pixabay)
Travellers are cautioned from collecting rocks or packing sand from beaches into jars, otherwise, they could face a fine of €3,000 (approximately 2,70,000) reported the Birmingham Live.

According to Canarian Weekly, Lanzarote is losing about a ton of natural matter annually. Similar circumstances exist in Fuerteventura, especially from 'Popcorn' Beach near Corralejo in the island's north, where visitors attempt to bring home rocks. Tourists try and take around 1,000 kilograms, which is causing damage to the ecosystem. (Also Read: Surge in searches for beach, mountain getaways for long Holi, Easter weekend: Airbnb data)

The authorities at the Lanzarote and Fuerteventura Airports seize the majority of the material; but it is impossible to determine whether or not the sand, stones, or rocks were taken from a protected area; therefore, violators go unpunished.

But popcorn sand is much easier to prove, so if someone is caught with it at the airport, they risk being charged with either a serious offence (fines up to €3,000) or a minor offence (fines between €150 and €600), depending on how much of the material they are attempting to take home.

This is in response to locals' complaints that the Canary Islands were reaching a breaking point from the yearly influx of tourists. (Also Read: Drunk parents pass out on US beach, young children wander off alone. Video shows what happens when police gets involved)

Due to a drought that is harming the popular vacation destination, the Tenerife Island Water Council declared an emergency. As a result, government representatives have intervened to cut down on needless water use. Following last year's wildfires, the Canary Island saw its warmest February since 1961. As a result, the number of visitors has continued to rise, and some officials have blamed tourists for Tenerife's "complex" position, reported the Mirror.

