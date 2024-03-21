Drunk parents pass out on US beach, young children wander off alone. Video shows what happens when police gets involved

A drunk couple was arrested after they slept on a beach as their kids wandered off. As per reports, it took the cops eight tries to wake up the "highly intoxicated" couple. When asked where their kids were, they seemed disoriented and tried to spot the children among the crowd on the shoreline. The cops later found the children. Though unsupervised, they were safe. The parents who got drunk and passed out on a US beach, leaving their young children alone, were arrested (Representational image). (Unsplash/@oulashin)

Daily Mail shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "Parenting at its finest". The video opens to show deputies from Volusia Sheriff's Office, Florida, trying to wake up the couple, who appear in a deep sleep. At one point, one deputy also says, "Time to wake up, guys". To this, the woman says "No" without looking up or opening her eyes.

It is when one of the cops shouts, "The sheriff's office. Wake up. Need to set up. Come on get up," on top of his voice, the couple wakes up. Following this, the cops repeatedly ask the couple where their kids are, but they struggle to answer definitively. The video ends with them being arrested.

The cops say in the video that the kids will stay with proper authorities for the night and will be released in the care of a family member the next day.

Since being shared, the video has created chatter among people. Many were horrified and shared that the situation could have taken a turn for the worse.

What did Instagram users say about this incident?

"That's sad. They are lucky they didn't wake up to a drowned kid," posted an Instagram user.

"Now she wants to ensure her kids are ok?" added another.

"They decided to drink, pass out, and not watch their children. They could have drowned, gotten injured, or been abducted. They seriously showed they had no remorse when they were more concerned about going to jail and not being bonded out than where the children were. SMH. Some people shouldn't be able to be parents, period," commented a third.

"Thank God the kids were safe," wrote a fourth.