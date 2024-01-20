US cop hugs a man sitting in a car parked amid snowfall. Watch why

A video of a moment of compassion shown by a cop towards a man sitting alone inside a parked car was shared online. The clip captured how the cop, along with his colleague, listened to the man who needed some emotional support. The image shows a man sitting on the side of the road in his car. He later received a hug from a deputy. (Facebook/@Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office posted the video a few months ago. It is now being re-shared by others across various social media platforms. “I have learned that there is more power in a good strong hug than in a thousand meaningful words,” the department started their post with a quote from novelist Ann Hood.

The department explained that their deputies, Deputy Thorne and Deputy Parisek, were called to a vehicle that was sitting on the side of the road. The caller was concerned that the driver may have passed out. Once at the scene, the deputies approached the man to find ‘Joe’. The department added that they are addressing the person as ‘Joe’ and also ‘took out a lot of personal information’ for privacy.

“Joe explained to Deputy Thorne that he was headed to work and had to pull over because he was feeling down and just needed a break. He didn’t want to hurt himself. He was upset and had multiple stressful issues making him feel overwhelmed. Deputy Thorne asked what he could do to help, and Joe simply responded that he could use a hug. That was all. A hug. Deputy Thorne was more than happy to help a fellow human and gave Joe a good strong hug as Joe was able to release some emotional tears,” the department added.

That’s not all, Deputy Thorne and Deputy Parisek also sat with Joe to exchange ‘stories, helpful remedies, and encouragement’. At the end of their conversation, Joe also laughed. Towards the end of the video, Deputy Thorne gave his number to Joe to ‘help him get through the times when he was feeling overwhelmed’. They shared another hug before parting ways.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated tons of comments. People shared how this heartening exchange left them emotional. They also thanked the deputies for their compassion.

“Thank you so much for doing that. Some of us live alone and hugs aren't around or available. Sometimes friends don't understand so we stay silent. Times are really tough right now for many,” wrote a Facebook user.

“I cried watching and listening to this. I have a son about the same age that struggles with depression. This makes my heart so happy to see this. Thank you officer for being a caring human and amazing officer! Love from Oregon!” added another. “I am crying as I watch this. It was so heartfelt that the officers showed compassion and understanding. Joe… it's ok to feel what you feel… most of us do lately,” joined a third.