This cover of Kangna Tera Ni is a hit on Instagram. Watch

The song Kangna Tera Ni from the multi-starrer romance comedy film Chaar Din Ki Chandni was released in 2012. And even after over a decade of its release, many still tune in to this song. Now, a video of a singer crooning the hit Bollywood song is going viral on Instagram and winning people’s hearts left, right and centre. While Sandeep Shrivastava wrote the lyrics of the song, Dr Zeus sang it. The song was composed by Lumber.

The image shows singer Sharvi Yadav and musician Shrey Gupta. (Instagram/@sharviyadav)

Singer Sharvi Yadav originally shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Kangna Tera Ni. More than 12 years but this song is the real G. Take me backkkk @drzeusworld. Finally met the Uber talented @thatfingerstyleguitarist so much fun doing this with you. @edityeah_ capturing the real me.” The video went viral again after an Instagram page reshared it.

The now-viral video captures Noida-based singer Sharvi Yadav gracefully singing the song and musician Shrey Gupta strumming the guitar skillfully.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on March 3, the video has raked up more than one million views. Many Instagram users even took to the post’s comments section and shared their thoughts. While many were in awe of the singer’s voice, others lauded the musician playing the guitar.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Beautiful voice,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “The guitarist.” A third wrote, “Wow damn good.” “Awesome,” expressed a fourth. A fifth shared, “Stunning performance both of you.”

