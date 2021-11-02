This credit card reader Halloween costume actually works. Watch

What good are Halloween costumes if they are not a little over the top? Well, this costume right here might just have won the unofficial worldwide costume contest on Halloween!

Jeremy Schneider happens to be a finance influencer based in San Diego and has quite a large following on Instagram. However, this time, he has gone viral for making himself a credit card reader costume for Halloween. But, lo and behold - it actually works!

In the caption of his Instagram post, he talks about the costume as he says: “I made this costume from scratch”.

Coming to the supplies that he needed in order to make a costume like this, he said that he had used “an android tablet, black foam board, photo prints from CVS Pharmacy and lots of duct tape!”

In the video, we can see an elderly gentleman trying to withdraw cash from this life-size credit card reader. In the end, no cash can be withdrawn as a message - "rejected," flashes on the screen.

Jeremy even had some kind of a hack up his sleeve because when he tried, the request was approved!

Watch the amusing video right here:

The time and effort that goes into pulling off the entire process of making a costume like this one has got to be monumental.

And as promised, he has posted another video on how he managed to make this brilliant costume.

Watch how the magic happens:

How much thought do you think he may have put into this?

