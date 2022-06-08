This cute cat wants to sit with her human but doesn't like being petted. Watch

For those who have seen cats and kittens around them or have had them as pets, this video won't come as much of a surprise. But for those who haven't, this video might be equal parts hilarious and adorable as one gets to observe typical feline behaviour in its most natural form. The video has been shared on Instagram and has been going viral ever since. There is a good chance that this video will make you smile from cheek to cheek and make the rest of your day.

It opens to show how this cat is sitting on the bed next to her human. It becomes quite obvious in the course of the video, that the cat definitely wants to be near her human and enjoy this closeness. Yet, the catto has some ground rules when it comes to being shown affection and these rules simply cannot be broken if her human wishes to remain in her good books.

So no matter how many times and in how many different ways her human tries to pet her, this cat makes it quite clear that she simply does not want to be petted. “Affection..it's all on her terms,” reads the caption that accompanies this funny and viral cat video. The caption is complete with the emoji of a face with rolling eyes.

Watch the cat video here:

Since being posted around three days ago, this video has accumulated more than 55,500 likes. It has prompted many cat lovers to post comments under it.

“Meru is the coolest cat,” reads a comment from an Instagram user. “Very uninterested in that option,” references another comment. Several others tagged their friends and loved ones to show them this adorable cat video.

What do you think of this cat who definitely doesn't want to be petted?

