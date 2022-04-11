This cute cow enjoys rain falling on its face. Watch adorable animal video

There are several videos of animals on the Internet that can make right about anyone’s day a little bit brighter. But only some of these videos are emotional as well because there are some back stories related to it. Just like this one video of a cow that has gone massively viral on Instagram because of how the cow had been rescued as in the calf. The video shows the cow enjoying some rain falling on his face.

It was posted on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Evan, previously considered a ‘waste product’ of the dairy industry, came to Farm Sanctuary as a sickly calf. Once he was healthy, he made the journey to his wonderful forever home at @jpfarmanimalsanctuary—where he has the freedom and safety to simply enjoy the feeling of fresh rain on his face.”

The video has been posted on Instagram on the official page of Farm Sanctuary whose bio mentions that they work for the “Rescue, education and advocacy for farm animals.” The video is so entirely sweet that it has made several netizens quite emotional and even managed to put a smile on their faces. This video is most likely to have the same effect on you as well.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on March 15 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop praising the sanctuary for everything that it does and the beautiful day that the cow finally gets to see. It has also received more than 3.5 million views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “This video is so very special. What it represents: freedom, life, peace and safety for this cow..... It's really quite beautiful. Beautifully captured on film. Wow. I wish all cattle farm animals experienced this kind of life. Thank you for all you do.” “Cows are such sensitive, gentle, peaceful beings. Animal agriculture has to end. These magnificent creatures should never know fear or suffering,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Living the life he deserves.”

