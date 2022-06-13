This cute doggo likes to ‘bless’ his other dog friends at daycare. Watch

There is rarely ever a dearth of dog videos on social media that make you laugh out loud and go ‘aww,’ both at the same time. These cute little creatures pretty much always make it a point to show up in the most adorable version of themselves. Just like this one video that has been shared on Instagram and showcases a cute bulldog. And the reason why this video of the bulldog at his daycare is going viral is so adorable that you probably won’t be able to guess before you watch it.

The video opens to show this calm and sweet bulldog sitting at his daycare and looking directly into the camera. He lets out a bark before the video continues to show a few snippets of how this dog manages to ‘bless’ so many of the other ones at his daycare. The video is incredibly funny to watch and will surely make your day.

“I would never bless dogs at daycare,” reads the caption to this hilarious talk video. The caption insert that accompanies this video is also quite hilarious and will make you laugh out loud and even relate to it.

Watch the dog video and read the funny caption right here:

The video has received over 53,000 views ever since it was posted on Instagram six days ago. It has also received various comments.

“I know that’s right,” commented an Instagram user. “I will need a blessing please,” posted another. A third asked, “May I be blessed by Olive please?”

What are your thoughts on this cute video?

