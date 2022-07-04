This desi fruit seller's antics impress netizens. Watch hilarious video

If you are an avid social media user, you might have stumbled upon videos showcasing different fruit sellers selling fruits uniquely. For instance, a video of a fruit vendor singing a song to sell guavas or a grape seller singing a jingle to sell his grapes. Now, a video showcasing funny gestures of a fruit seller to attract customers is doing the rounds on social media. The video is hilarious to watch and may make you laugh out loud.

"If my fruit dealer ain't this passionate about fruits, then I don't want it," reads the caption of the video posted on Reddit. The video shows a fruit seller who cuts papayas and watermelons and shouts each time he looks at the inner parts of the fruits, indicating that they are ripe.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Since being posted a few hours ago, the share has accumulated over 79,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments.

"This guy is the Sam Kinison of fruit," commented an individual. "There's a "famous" beach vendor in Rio de Janeiro who sells pineapple. Pineapple is abacaxi in portuguese. He sneaks up behind someone, shoves a pineapple in their face and screams "AAAAAAA-bacaxi". It's fantastic," shared another. "He knows the secret. In order to have the best tasting fruits, you have to scream at them," joked a third. "I would buy fruit from him everyday for that show," posted a fourth.