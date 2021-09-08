Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / ‘This discovery is big news’: Nasa’s post on white dwarf stars wows people
trending

‘This discovery is big news’: Nasa’s post on white dwarf stars wows people

Nasa took to Instagram to share the post on white dwarf stars.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 11:00 AM IST
Nasa took to Instagram to share the picture.(Instagram/@nasa)

“Could dying stars hold the secret to looking younger?” this is what Nasa asked in a latest post they shared on Instagram. In the post, they also explained the answer and shared that “this discovery is big news.” The post is complete two incredible pictures.

“New evidence from Hubble suggests that white dwarf stars could continue to burn hydrogen in the final stages of their lives, causing them to appear more youthful than they actually are! This discovery is big news, as it could change how astronomers measure the ages of star clusters, which contain the oldest known stars in the universe,” they explained.

Take a look at the post:

RELATED STORIES

The post by Nasa has been shared about a day ago. Since being shared, it has also accumulated more than 1.2 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing.

“Wow, that’s mind-blowing,” wrote an Instagram user. “That is so beautiful,” expressed another. “This is amazing,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nasa instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man bags new world record with over nine-hour-long plank. Watch

Dog hilariously tries and fails to get huge stick through fence. Watch

Ratan Tata posts about learning to play the piano, netizens love it

Doggo is mama’s little helper, lends a paw in packing for their new home. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP