This Doberman has a special way of showing his love to another dog. Watch

Dogs are such adorable and sweet animals that show a lot of love and affection not only to their humans but also to other dogs that they live with. Sometimes dogs act a bit clingy as well which is adorable to watch. Like this video that shows a Doberman that is too clingy with another dog. The video may make you laugh out loud.

The video was posted on Instagram by the page Dog 20 hours ago. It has received more than 6.75 lakh views so far. “This is Draco, he shows his love in a special way,” says a text insert on the video. The clip shows a Doberman named Draco that is so clingy that it puts its mouth around another dog and refuses to let it go. The other dog is named Katana and she is used to it, says the caption of the video. “He’s a 10 but he’s too clingy,” says another text insert on the video.

Watch the video below:

The video was originally posted on the Instagram account dracotheedobie two days ago. Since being posted, the video has received more than 68,000 likes. It also prompted Instagram user to post several comments.

“Hold the ones you love,” commented an Instagram user. “I love how the other doggo just accepted his fate,” says another comment. “Maybe Draco’s friend speaks too much,” another individual posted. “Aww, he hugs with his mouth,” reads another comment.

Draco, the Doberman dog, has more than 27,000 followers on Instagram.