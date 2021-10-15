This dog uses a food bowl to tell his human that he is hungry. Watch how

Yet another day and yet another dog video to make your day brighter. This time it is a video that captures the tantrums of an adorable doggo. There is a possibility that video will make you giggle. Chances are, you will not be able to watch it just once.

The video opens to show the dog named Henry standing in a room looking towards the camera. Another - equally cute - dog is also seen standing beside the pooch. As the video goes on, the dog walks towards a food bowl kept on the floor. He then slowly taps the bowl with his paw. This goes on for a few seconds before the animal angrily keeps on hitting the bowl with its paw. What is absolutely entertaining to watch is the calm reaction of the other animal.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did it leave you smiling?