Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch
trending

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch

The video captures a hilarious interaction between a doggo, its human and their laptop.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 08:09 PM IST
The video of the doggo has been shared on Reddit’s ‘aww’ subreddit. (Reddit/qyyg)

If you’re a pet parent, you probably already know that it isn’t easy working from home with your pet constantly around you. Turns out pets also aren’t too happy about their humans spending hours at home working instead of playing with them. Well, here’s a doggo who has had enough of its human working on their laptop and needs them to stop. What’s more, the doggo isn’t afraid to express as much to the human and does so hilariously.

A video captures this interaction between a dog, its human and their laptop. The clip has been shared on Reddit’s ‘aww’ subreddit and is collecting various reactions.

“When enough is enough,” says the caption shared along with the video originally posted on TikTok. The video, all of six-seconds-long, shows the dog shutting its human’s laptop.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Shared some 10 hours ago, the video has collected over 3,000 upvotes and various comments.

“The sass is palpable,” posted an individual. “The look on the dog's face just after closing the laptop... That said it all!” added another. We couldn’t agree more.

“That's Doberman for, ‘I'm not asking you again... Play with me or there will be consequences...’” joked a third. “What a smartie!” added a fourth.

What do you think about this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pet dog dog video
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch

Italian fans dress up as Mario and pizza to attend Euro 2020 final. Watch

This hilarious yet frightening scarecrow is leaving people amused. Watch

Apollo the rhino shows flock of guinea fowl how to relax. Watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP