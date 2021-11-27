This doggo keeps kissing its human as he tries to workout. Watch cute dog video

Dogs are not just a human’s best friend, but are also there for you when you need them the most, or not! Just like this cute doggie that just can’t stop showering its human with love and kisses, even when he’s trying his level best to to carry on with his workout.

The video was shot at Georgetown in Guyana, shows that this man has placed a blue exercise mat on the floor and calls for his doggo to come into the frame. He then gets into a plank position while the excited little dog keeps trying to stay as close to him as possible.

It keeps jumping on his back with its forelegs raised but soon figures out that in the plank position, its human’s face is easily accessible. Lo and behold, it adorably trots towards his face and showers him with licks, kisses and cuddles.

Watch the adorable dog video right here:

What do you think about this cuteness overload?