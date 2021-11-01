Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This doggo’s love for a tennis ball will make your Monday brighter. Watch

This video of a dog in love with his tennis ball will beat your Monday blues. Watch video.
Dog showers love to his ball.(Instagram/@dogsofinstagram)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 02:53 PM IST
By Tanima Ray

A dog and his toys are inseparable. The many videos circulating on the Internet that show doggos playing with their favourite ball or cuddling with their beloved teddy are proof enough of this.

A similar scene was captured in this video that was posted on Instagram handle ‘dogsofinstagram’ in which a black dog is seen lying on the floor of a living room holding up a tennis ball up with its two front paws. The dog fixes a constant gaze on the ball like it’s a trophy or loved object that he has won or owns and wouldn’t want to part with.

The post aptly captioned, “No truer love than a dog and their ball. Raise a paw if you’re a ball lover for life!”

Watch the video below:

The video has received over 73,900 likes on Instagram since it was posted XX days/hours ago. Netizens couldn’t help but point out how their pets behave in a similar way.

“This is any one of yours or my dogs,” wrote an Instagram user tagging a friend. “I can relate,” shared another.

Does your dog react to its favourite toy like this?

viral video pet dog
