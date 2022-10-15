This girl's adorable reaction to father's new job at Swiggy will melt your heart

Among the many videos available on the internet, some are able to make one say 'aww' repeatedly. And this video is a prime example of that. In an Instagram reel uploaded by user @pooja.avantika.1987 you can see a father surprising her daughter in the best way possible. In the short clip, the daughter has just entered the home from school. As she is standing wearing her uniform, she has covered her eyes with her hands. When the young one opens her eyes, her father shows her a Swiggy t-shirt to indicate that he has found a new job. Upon seeing that, the girl becomes so excited and happy that she runs to her father and hugs him. In the caption of this post, the user wrote, "Appa's new job. Now, I can eat my favourite foods."

Take a look at the video of the father surprising his daughter here:

Since this video was shared, it has garnered more than eight lakh views. The video also has 51,000 likes and several comments. Many people thought that the video is adorable. One person said, "Sir, you are lucky to have such an angel daughter." Another person added, "I wish you and your family all the happiness in life." A third person wrote, "This is so cute and sweet .. all the best Anna." "May god always showers his blessings on you and your family," added a fourth.

