‘This guy earned $700 in one hour’: Indian man stunned by tree cutter’s earnings in Canada

An Indian man living in Canada has sparked a discussion online after sharing how much a tree cutter charged him for one hour of work. The man, identified as Vishal, posted a video on Instagram, saying that skilled labour jobs in Canada can offer strong earning potential if one has the right expertise and equipment.

An Indian man shared how skilled workers in Canada earned huge amounts through tree cutting and snow cleaning.(Instagram/thedesiodyssey_canada)

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(Also read: Indian man explains why middle class life is '10x better' in Canada than in India)

‘This guy earned $700 from me in just one hour’

In the video, Vishal said, “Who says there is no money in Canada? This guy earned $700 from me in just one hour, just by cutting tree branches. Now, I’m not saying this job is minor or easy. And this guy is busy every single day in the summer; he is booked every day. And in the winters, he cleans snow. When I calculated how much money this guy is making in a month, it blew my mind.”

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{{^usCountry}} He further explained that such work is not just about physical effort, but also requires skill, tools and experience. “The thing to consider is that this work requires a lot of equipment. More than hard work, it requires skill. If you know this work, then brother, you can become rich. So, if you think you can't earn money in Canada, then look at the salary of a grass cutter, a snow cleaner, or a tree cutter, look at how much money they make,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further explained that such work is not just about physical effort, but also requires skill, tools and experience. “The thing to consider is that this work requires a lot of equipment. More than hard work, it requires skill. If you know this work, then brother, you can become rich. So, if you think you can't earn money in Canada, then look at the salary of a grass cutter, a snow cleaner, or a tree cutter, look at how much money they make,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The video was shared with a caption that read, “He earns so much in Canada, it will blow your mind.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video was shared with a caption that read, “He earns so much in Canada, it will blow your mind.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Internet reacts to viral video {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Internet reacts to viral video {{/usCountry}}

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The video soon caught the attention of social media users, with many agreeing that skilled trades are highly valued in countries like Canada. One user wrote, “This is the reality of Canada. Skills matter more than degrees in many fields.” Another said, “People underestimate blue collar jobs, but these workers earn really well.”

(Also read: Indian woman in US shocked after paying $250 for small leak repair: ‘India me ₹500 to ₹1000 me ho jata’)

A third user commented, “Tree cutting is risky and needs proper equipment, so the price is justified.” Another added, “In Canada, labour is expensive because time and skill both have value.” One user said, “This is why people should learn a trade instead of only chasing office jobs.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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