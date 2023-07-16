This healing grid optical illusion boggles netizens

A fascinating optical illusion created by Ryota Kanai has been making waves on social media once again and leaving people scratching their heads. This illusion, which was a finalist in the 2005 Best Illusion of the Year Contest, features a grid with broken edges. However, if you focus on the image's centre for a few seconds, the broken edges start to repair themselves in your peripheral vision. Kanai explains that this optical illusion “indicates the preference of the visual brain to see regular patterns.”

If you stare at the centre of this optical illusion for several seconds, the distorted lines will appear straight. (Ryota Kanai)

The optical illusion was posted on Reddit with the caption, “Healing grid illusion.” A text overlay on the optical illusion reads, “This is a healing grid. If you stare at the centre, the irregularities start to heal themselves because your brain strongly prefers to see regular patterns.”

Take a look at the healing grid optical illusion below:

Did the optical illusion work for you? Did you notice the white lines in the illusion repaired themselves when you stared at the centre? The optical illusion was shared a few hours ago on Reddit. Since then, many people upvoted the optical illusion. Additionally, a few even shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to the healing grid optical illusion:

“That’s really interesting,” posted a Redditor. Another added, “If you can control your focal point, it will do the opposite.” “Whoa,” commented a third. A fourth enquired, “Is it not working?” A fifth shared, “Maybe yours is. Mine seems to see what’s actually happening.” "That’s not true. If you zoom in it’s just a normal grid," claimed a sixth. What are your thoughts on this optical illusion?

Earlier, an optical illusion featuring several horizontal and vertical lines went viral online. Although the vertical ones appear straight, the horizontal lines give the illusion of bending at an angle. However, that is not true. In reality, these lines are parallel and devoid of any actual curvature.

