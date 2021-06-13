Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This iguana ‘loves’ kisses and strawberries, viral video makes people smile

The Reptile Zoo shared the video of the iguana on Instagram.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 12:05 PM IST
The image shows the iguana with its handler.(Instagram/@thereptilezoo)

Are you looking for a cute animal video to make your Sunday brighter? Then this video of a very adorable iguana may just do the trick. There is a possibility that the super sweet clip will leave you grinning from ear to ear. Shared one Instagram, the video has left people amused.

The Reptile Zoo shared the video on the photo-and-video sharing site. “He loves his kisses and he loves his strawberries,” they wrote while posting the video.

The video opens to show one of the handlers of the zoo holding the iguana. Within moments, she gives a kiss to the animal and puts it back in its enclosure. Then she offers it a piece of banana and a strawberry.

Check out the video to see what happens next:

Since being posted a day ago, the video has gathered more than 15,000 likes – and the numbers are increasing. It has also received several comments from people. They couldn’t stop commenting on the cuteness of the video.

“Awww, that’s so cute,” wrote an Instagram user. This notion was expressed by several others too.

“So cute, yes he loves them,” shared another. “Aww, so sweet,” commented a third. Many shared heart emojis to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video of the iguana shared on Instagram?

