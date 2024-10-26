'This is disgusting': Telangana man claims to find a lizard floating in a Budweiser beer bottle. Watch

A shocking video has emerged from Vikarabad, Telangana, showing a lizard floating inside a Budweiser beer bottle purchased from a local shop. The incident has raised serious concerns over food safety and hygiene standards. Two men claimed they found a lizard in a Budweiser beer bottle purchased in Telangana.(X/@ArbaazTheGreat1)

A night out gone wrong

According to a report by Free Press Journal, the two men involved, identified as Laxmikant Reddy and Anantayya from Kerelli village, had bought liquor worth ₹4,000 from a local wine shop in Dharur for a gathering. Their evening took an unexpected turn when they discovered something unusual while opening a Budweiser beer bottle. In a video that has since gone viral on social media, one of the men can be seen shaking the bottle, revealing the grotesque sight of a lizard floating inside.

While HT.com cannot independently verify the claim, the disturbing find prompted the duo to file a complaint with local authorities. However, reports indicate that the owner of the wine shop deflected responsibility, suggesting that the issue might have originated at the brewery level.

Additionally, HT.com has reached out to Budweiser for a statement. This report will be updated once the company responds.

Echoes of a similar incident

This shocking incident follows another recent occurrence involving food safety in India. A Delhi man, Aaraynsh Singh, was horrified to discover a live centipede in his meal while dining at an IRCTC VIP Executive Lounge. Taking to social media, he shared a picture of the unwelcome intruder floating in his raita, sarcastically commenting on the supposed improvement in food quality served by Indian Railways.

"Yes, for sure, Indian Railway food quality has improved; now they are serving raita with more protein," Aaraynsh quipped on the social media platform X, highlighting the ongoing issues of hygiene in railway catering.

IRCTC's response

In response to the backlash, an IRCTC spokesperson confirmed that the incident involving the centipede took place last month and stated that measures have been put in place to prevent similar occurrences in the future. “The incident is an old one, and the issue raised was promptly attended to by the service staff at the unit,” the spokesperson clarified. They also assured that punitive action had been taken against the service provider, alongside a thorough inspection of the unit.

Furthermore, IRCTC addressed Aaraynsh's post on X, expressing regret for the inconvenience and asking for further details to facilitate immediate action.