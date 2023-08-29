'This is genius': Pizza place goes viral for its unique flyer

An ingenious marketing approach by a pizzeria has captivated netizens. Ever since the video showcasing their unique menu flyer surfaced on social media, it has garnered the attention of thousands. (Also Read: Restaurant's creative-looking pizza menu goes viral. Here's why)

Picture of the pizza flyer that has captured the attention of many.(Instagram/@socialmediadissect)

A video of this unusual flyer was shared by the Instagram handle @socialmediadissect. It opens to show a 'wallet with a $100 bill spilling out of it,' but there's a twist to this. Once the person picks up the 'wallet' and opens it, it unfolds into a menu of the pizza place. In the caption of the post, @socialmediadissect wrote, "Is this marketing tactic pure genius or what?"

This video was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 57,000 times. The share also has over 2,000 likes, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts. (Also Read: Zero to Indian spicy: US restaurant's helping spice chart goes viral)

Here's what people are saying about this pizza flyer:

An individual wrote, "This is brilliant!" A second posted, "For a launch purpose, this surely something super cool." A third commented, "This is genius, no doubt. Amazing strategy." "Amazing marketing strategy," expressed a fourth.