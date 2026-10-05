‘This is hell’: Bengaluru commuter shares nearly 2-hour office commute from Sanjaynagar to EcoSpace

Bengaluru traffic has once again become a talking point after a commuter shared a Google Maps estimate showing nearly two hours to travel from Sanjaynagar to EcoSpace. The commuter questioned how people are expected to spend so much time travelling to work each day.

Bengaluru traffic turns daily office commute into a long journey. (Canva)

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The post was shared by X user @nanuramu, who wrote, “Google Maps is showing 1 hr 57 mins to EcoSpace, from Sanjaynagar! Seriously, no one should be spending two hours on the road to go to the office, man. This is hell. Absolute hell. Decongest Bengaluru.”

The post highlighted the frustration faced by people travelling across Bengaluru for work, particularly between the northern and southeastern parts of the city.

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Social media users react to Bengaluru traffic

Several users said long commutes have become a regular part of life in Bengaluru. One person recalled, “From Rajajinagar, it used to take me 1.5 hours 15 years back. It’ll only get worse.”

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Another user questioned the movement of heavy goods vehicles during peak hours, writing, “Not sure why @BlrCityPolice and @blrcitytraffic are allowing heavy goods vehicles during peak hours. Especially on the Whitefield-Hoskote road, 30 minutes of travel time has now increased to 1 hour 15 minutes.”

Some commenters pointed to Bengaluru’s rapid growth and increasing number of vehicles as major reasons behind the traffic situation.

“Nothing will happen. Thousands of new vehicles are registered and released on Bengaluru roads every day. It will take four hours in 2028 from Sanjay Nagar to EcoSpace. No one is working on these problems. We have to fend for ourselves,” one user wrote.

Others questioned why people continue to drive to work alone. “I don’t understand how, in such conditions, people still choose to drive a car to work. If you are carpooling, then fine, else you are just part of the problem,” a commenter said.

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Another user questioned the decision to live in North Bengaluru while working in the southeast of the city. “If it’s your own house, we can understand. If it’s not, what’s the reason for staying in North Bengaluru when your job is in southeast Bengaluru? Why are you wasting three hours of precious time in traffic?” they wrote.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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