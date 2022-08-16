This is how a cat ‘expects’ its human to wake up in the morning. Watch

Living with pets can be an adventure every single day. Every morning you wake up, you might not know what they will be up to or expect you to do. And that is exactly what can be observed in this one video that has been shared on Instagram and has been making netizens laugh and relate to it ever since. The cute cat video opens to show how the cat wakes its human up. It then shows how the human makes a joke about the expectations of the adorable feline. Or at least, that’s what this human thinks and most netizens seem to relate to it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Anyone else’s pet?“ asks the caption that accompanies this hilarious cat video. It also comes with a text insert that gives viewers more context as to what can be seen happening in this video. “How my cat expects me to wake up at 5 am in the morning,” it reads.

Watch it below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shared on August 3, the video has over 2.4 million views on it so far.

“Almost like clockwork. I no longer need an alarm,” reads a comment from an Instagram user. “They want to play at once,” says another one. “So hilarious. More like a zombie walk to the kitchen to feed them,” reads a third comment.