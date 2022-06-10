This is how a dog saves his stuffed toy from a hostage situation. Watch

Have you ever had a dog as a pet? If yes, you might have played brain games with your pet to keep it occupied yet entertained. Just like this video where a woman stages a hostage situation for her dog, and the way this golden retriever rescues his toy is winning hearts online.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Holding my dogs favorite toy hostage," reads the caption of the video posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the dog. The video opens to show the woman taping down her pet's favourite toy to the ground. She then waits for her dog Charlie to figure out the hostage situation. Soon, the dog initiated a rescue operation to save his dear friend. What follows next is doggo's efforts to save his friend without hurting it. In the end, the dog is seen wagging his tail to convey his happiness and pride.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted a few weeks ago on Instagram and has since garnered 3.41 lakh views and over 27 thousand likes. The share has prompted several comments.

"Oh my goodness! How could they??? So glad you freed your friend, you are a hero, Charlie ! Love your Georgia Buddy and friend, Charlie," reads a comment from a doggo's account. "Omg, he's the best!" posts another with heart emoticons. "Great save did mama get charged for the crime," jokes a third.

What do you think about this video? How do you mentally stimulate your dog?