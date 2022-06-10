Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / This is how a dog saves his stuffed toy from a hostage situation. Watch
trending

This is how a dog saves his stuffed toy from a hostage situation. Watch

A video involving a hostage situation and rescue operation was posted on Instagram. 
The screengrabs are taken from the adorably cute video of a dog saving his stuffed toy from the hostage situation. (Instagram/@charlie_the_golden18)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 07:49 PM IST
ByArfa Javaid

Have you ever had a dog as a pet? If yes, you might have played brain games with your pet to keep it occupied yet entertained. Just like this video where a woman stages a hostage situation for her dog, and the way this golden retriever rescues his toy is winning hearts online.

"Holding my dogs favorite toy hostage," reads the caption of the video posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the dog. The video opens to show the woman taping down her pet's favourite toy to the ground. She then waits for her dog Charlie to figure out the hostage situation. Soon, the dog initiated a rescue operation to save his dear friend. What follows next is doggo's efforts to save his friend without hurting it. In the end, the dog is seen wagging his tail to convey his happiness and pride.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

The video was posted a few weeks ago on Instagram and has since garnered 3.41 lakh views and over 27 thousand likes. The share has prompted several comments.

"Oh my goodness! How could they??? So glad you freed your friend, you are a hero, Charlie ! Love your Georgia Buddy and friend, Charlie," reads a comment from a doggo's account. "Omg, he's the best!" posts another with heart emoticons. "Great save did mama get charged for the crime," jokes a third.

What do you think about this video? How do you mentally stimulate your dog?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog video instagram
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP