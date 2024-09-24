This is how desi labourers are living in Dubai. Internet calls it 'chicken farm'

Dubai, famed for its luxurious skyscrapers like the Burj Khalifa and Princess Tower, is synonymous with opulence and a high standard of living. Each year, thousands flock to this dazzling desert city in search of better opportunities and a brighter future. However, the story behind Dubai's magnificent skyline is often overshadowed by the lives of the many labourers who toil tirelessly to build it. Among these workers, a significant number hail from India, seeking daily wages as construction workers in the heart of this bustling city. A viral video exposed the harsh living conditions of Dubai's labourers, sparking widespread outrage.(Instagram/the_construction_expert_)

A heartbreaking reality exposed

Recently, a viral video shared by Instagram user Md Rafique has brought the harsh realities of life for these labourers into sharp focus, leaving viewers heartbroken. The footage exposes a side of Dubai that is seldom seen: the overcrowded and inadequate living conditions endured by many workers. The video showcases a large hall topped with a tin shed roof, filled with shabby dormitories stacked one upon another. Rows of bunk beds stretch endlessly, reflecting the cramped quarters that thousands call home after long, gruelling days on the construction sites.

The enclosure, resembling a makeshift structure, is home to workers from various countries, including Bangladesh, Pakistan, China and India. After labouring under the scorching sun, these men return to their camp each night, only to rest in spaces that barely offer a semblance of comfort.

Social media reactions

The video has resonated deeply with viewers, garnering over two million views and igniting conversations about the plight of these workers. Comments on the post reflect a mix of sympathy and outrage. Rahul Mehta commented, “This is heartbreaking! They deserve so much better for all their hard work.” Another stated, “We can’t just ignore the conditions they live in; we must advocate for change.” Some user shared their experiences, with one recalling, “I worked in Dubai years ago and saw this firsthand. It’s time the world knows.”

Others called for more accountability from the companies that employ these workers. “These companies need to be held responsible for the living conditions of their workers!” remarked Md Yusuf.