This life-sized lion made entirely out of chocolate may leave you stunned. Watch

If chocolates make you drool, then you probably have come across posts about pastry chef Amaury Guichon’s incredible and life-like sculptures of animals and objects made entirely out of chocolate. Now, the chef is back with another creation and the details of the sculpture may leave you stunned as well as hungry. Shared by Guichon on both Instagram and Facebook, the video showcases the making of a nearly 6-foot-long lion made with chocolates. It is one of such clips which you shouldn’t miss.

The clip starts with Guichon sculpting out the body and base of the lion from different kinds of chocolates. One by one, he carefully and delicately chisels the tail, feet and paws of the animal from chocolate. Even the eyeballs are made of hardened chocolate balls. “This one is massive! 5,8ft for 180lb of milk and dark chocolate. The mane took me 10 hours,” reads the caption shared along with the video on Instagram. That is one incredible and delicious feat!

Take a look at the video:

Shared on June 15, the clip has garnered over 3.8 million views and tons of reactions. The minutely detailed life-like structure left many astonished. While some couldn’t stop praising Guichon’s talent, others were simply amazed at the patience that went behind creating the sculpture.

“You amaze me every single time,” wrote an Instagram user. “Oh my God! The details!” gasped another. “I will think twice before eating this masterpiece,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this chocolate lion sculpture?

