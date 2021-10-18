Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / This little animated blob is here to tell you something very important. Watch
trending

This little animated blob is here to tell you something very important. Watch

“In case you haven’t heard this lately,” reads the caption shared along with the video.
The image is taken from the video.(Instagram/@itslennnie)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 10:45 AM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

The Instagram is filled with pages that often share such sweet work of arts that leave people smiling. Just like the page dedicated to a little animated blob. It is flooded with such videos that feel relatable and often leave people happy. The case is same with this recent post too. It shows the blob explaining how it is people’s “personal cheer leader” and that it ‘loves’ them.

“In case you haven’t heard this lately,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The clip opens to show the blob saying “I love you”. We won’t give away everything, so take a look:

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 83,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments. A few also thanked the artist behind the page for sharing such a sweet post:

RELATED STORIES

“Your videos really help me, lately I've been feeling super sad, I don't want to do anything, but your videos help me go through all these, thank you,” wrote an Instagram user. “I love you so much,” expressed another. Many also tagged others to let them know how much they are loved.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Baby’s reaction to music being played on keyboard makes for an entertaining clip

Over 90 snakes discovered underneath a house in California, pics go viral

Reactions of schoolchildren to seeing an elderly woman will melt your heart

Aunt asks help to restore niece’s snow globe collection, neighbours do this
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs England, T20 World Cup
Covid-19 Cases
CBSE Board Exams 2022 term 1 datesheet
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bitcoin
Farmer Protest
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP