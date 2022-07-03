This majestic lion strolls through the forest, taking in nature's beauty. Watch

The lion is known as the king of the Jungle for absolutely the right reasons. And this video that has recently been shared on Instagram and has been going viral will make you have faith in this title that has been bestowed on the majestic animal. The video has been shared on Instagram on the page dedicated to GG Conservation, a non-profit organisation that has over 2.39 lakh dedicated followers. Issues a lion simply basking in the glory of nature and rubbing its head against a tree trunk.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been shared with a beautifully-written caption that reads, “I am LION. I see you watching but can you really see me? …can you see my worth, my strength, the inner me…where all that has been & all that is yet to be nestled deep down in my being? For unlike you, I listen to my inner ancient voices …I smell the earth. I sniff the air. I taste the wind.. and I know … yes I know ..that which you will never understand, for I am Lion & I am greatness.”

Watch the video of the lion right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shared 18 hours ago, this video now has over 11,000 likes.

One comment reads, "Absolutely divine." "My favourite, although it’s pretty hard to choose," an Instagram user remarks. A third response reads, "Beautiful written words to capture the majesty of King Moya." Another said, “Gorgeous, I love him.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON