This man went out of his way to make snow tunnels for dogs. Watch

The Internet is flooded with videos which showcase the different things both humans and pets do to make one another happy. Such videos are a delight to watch over and over again. They are both heart-warming and refreshing to watch. A recent inclusion to the list of adorable videos involves a man and two dogs. The clip demonstrates the lovely bond they share. It shows how the man went out of his way to make snow tunnels for the dogs.

The clip opens to show the man with the two dogs standing behind the glass door. From behind the door, the dogs witness the snow tunnels outside. Then they start to bark, urging their human to let them go out and play. As soon as the man opens the door, the dogs run out in haste, and busy themselves with moving in and out of the many snow tunnels.

Take a look at this playful video:

What do you think of this video? Did it make you smile?

